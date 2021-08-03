Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Up 3.5%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). 80,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 344,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCL. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of £110.00 million and a PE ratio of 415.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Morses Club’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

In other Morses Club news, insider Gary Marshall purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

