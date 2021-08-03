Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 25,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Motive Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter worth $239,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter worth $503,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter worth $861,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

