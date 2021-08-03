Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

