MRC Global Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $705.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MRC Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MRC Global by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

