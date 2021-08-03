MRC Global’s (MRC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

