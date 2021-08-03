MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $610.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.93. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $614.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.43.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.