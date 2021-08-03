MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) versus Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Head to Head Contrast

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MSCI alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSCI and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 Zhihu 0 0 4 0 3.00

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $585.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than MSCI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 37.97% -180.78% 17.18% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSCI and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 29.71 $601.82 million $7.83 78.02 Zhihu $207.23 million 26.50 -$79.32 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Summary

MSCI beats Zhihu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes; various managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The All Other Â- ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk and opportunities in financial markets; and data and rating products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The All Other Â- Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors, and managers; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.