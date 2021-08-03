MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.78

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of MSD Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

