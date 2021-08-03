mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.71 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.71 million and $141,947.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,344.86 or 1.00184878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00070263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.