Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $76,680.00 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 836,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,248. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

