Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

