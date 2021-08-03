Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.63

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 207960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.861309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

