Multiplier (BMXX) Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Multiplier has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $140,608.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00005883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00140917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.59 or 1.00019332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00843961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

