Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,180.72

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,180.72 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,128 ($14.74). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,132 ($14.79), with a volume of 90,053 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,660.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.76 ($12,978.52). Also, insider David Hardie purchased 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

