Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. Sells 74,333 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 1,289,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.