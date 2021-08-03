MVL (MVL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.80 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $177.51 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.00800134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042183 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,061,650,940 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.