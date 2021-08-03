My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $44.00 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $6.40 or 0.00016800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00145007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,159.80 or 1.00214207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00855852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

