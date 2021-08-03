Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Short Interest Update

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,411. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MYGN traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 118,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

