Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

MYGN stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,898.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $220,640.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,068 shares of company stock worth $7,322,411. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.