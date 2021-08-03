MyWish Price Tops $0.24 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. MyWish has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $365.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

