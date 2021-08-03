N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 49.46 ($0.65), with a volume of 390,231 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
The company has a market cap of £227.75 million and a PE ratio of 19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.42.
N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)
N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.