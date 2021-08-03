Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.26

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $5,947.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.44 or 0.01403888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00360046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00146505 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

