Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNOX shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

