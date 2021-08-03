NantHealth (NH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,777. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

