Nasdacoin Achieves Market Cap of $192,935.07 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $192,935.07 and $12,285.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,454,318 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.