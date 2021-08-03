Nash (NEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $129,393.00

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Nash has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Nash has a market cap of $31.33 million and $129,393.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00143824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,294.54 or 0.99609122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.21 or 0.00843303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nash

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

