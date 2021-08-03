National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.
CU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.
Shares of CU traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.30. 238,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,344. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
