National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.

Shares of CU traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.30. 238,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,344. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

