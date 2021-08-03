National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.20

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.20 and last traded at C$95.74, with a volume of 607867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

NA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.50.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

