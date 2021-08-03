National Bankshares Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.55.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,985. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

