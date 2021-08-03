National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.000 EPS.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 18,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
