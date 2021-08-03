National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 18,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

