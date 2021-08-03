National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.
NNN stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.