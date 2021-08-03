National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

NNN stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

