Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.