NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on NavSight in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NSH remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 193,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,763. NavSight has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.
About NavSight
NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.
