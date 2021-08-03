NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on NavSight in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NSH remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 193,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,763. NavSight has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSH. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of NavSight by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,737,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,251,046 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NavSight in the 1st quarter worth $8,531,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NavSight by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 781,237 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NavSight in the 1st quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NavSight in the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

