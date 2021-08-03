NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.33 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00006092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $983.53 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00253121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $966.94 or 0.02533016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,907,287 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

