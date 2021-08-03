Needham & Company LLC Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $45.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s previous close.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

EVER stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $853.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

