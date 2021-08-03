Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.18% of Neenah worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.52. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.