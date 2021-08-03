Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 707,300 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 23,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,177. Nemaura Medical has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $171.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of -0.39.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

