Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 106,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 252,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

