Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.94. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

