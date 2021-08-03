NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $119,196.47 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 566,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $456.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

