NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 578,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

