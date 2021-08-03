Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.76 million.

Neovasc has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.07.

In other news, Director Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$123,525.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,453 shares in the company, valued at C$284,668.45.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

