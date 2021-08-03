Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

