Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0103 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $280.65 million and $10.69 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.48 or 0.06577512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.09 or 0.01395439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00363913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00598868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00367962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00297236 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,117,685,933 coins and its circulating supply is 27,295,442,211 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

