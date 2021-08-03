Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 1,665,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,209.7 days.
Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $77.33.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
