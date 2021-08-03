Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 867,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.61.

Separately, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

