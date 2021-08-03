Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $510.97. The company had a trading volume of 162,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $226.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

