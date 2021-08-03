Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.16. 85,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

