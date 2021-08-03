Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NFLX traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $511.94. 42,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

