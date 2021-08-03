NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $210,525.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00.

NTCT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 347,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

